Vizetto Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Offering on Backers

We are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to invest in Vizetto and be part of our growth journey,”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizetto Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Offering on the Backers Funding Portal
— Vizetto CEO and Co-Founder, Av Utukuri
’Vizetto Inc., the leading provider of remote presentation enablement software and whiteboard tools, is excited to announce the launch of its equity crowdfunding offering on the Backers Securities Inc. Funding Portal.
This offering will allow everyday non-accredited investors to invest as little as $100 and up to $2500 in shares of Vizetto Inc. through the Backers Funding Portal.
Vizetto's flagship product, Reactiv SUITE, is the best-in-class remote presentation software. It allows any presenter to create an engaging and interactive remote meeting experience, using any video conferencing platform, where audiences have conversations versus being presented to. With its intuitive interface, unique and powerful features, users can easily create and deliver engaging presentations, collaborate with team members, and share their ideas in real-time.
"We are thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to invest in Vizetto and be part of our growth journey," said CEO and Co-Founder, Av Utukuri. "Since our inception, our customers and partners have been, not just enthusiastic users, but passionate partners in the business. Backers complements our existing fundraising success from established venture capital and strategic investors, that not only provided us with the necessary seed funding, but to help build the current demo and grow our community to over 2,500 users from around the globe. We plan to work with the Backers team to not only raise additional funds but also to drive awareness of Reactiv SUITE software suite through various marketing, social media, and on-line promotional activities"
The equity crowdfunding offering will be available on the Backers Securities Inc. Funding Portal, which is regulated in both Ontario by the Ontario Securities Commission and in BC by the British Columbia Securities Commission. This allows investors in these provinces to participate in the offering and invest in Vizetto Inc. with confidence.
"We’re incredibly excited to be working with Av Utukuri, and the Vizetto team, as we continue our mission to support the start-up and small business community across Canada" said Justin Fox, CEO of Backers Securities Inc. "We believe that Vizetto, and its Reactiv SUITE presentation software, opens the door to a new product category in the remote presentation enablement space and will provide Canadian investors with a unique opportunity to participate in an early-stage tech start-up investment like Shopify, Clio or Benevity."
For more information on Vizetto and the Reactiv SUITE, visit https://vizetto.com.
To learn more about the equity crowdfunding offering and how to invest, visit the Backers Securities Inc. Funding Portal at https://portal.backers.ca/offering/vizetto
About Vizetto Inc.
Vizetto Inc. is a leading provider of engaging remote presentation software and whiteboard tools. With its Reactiv SUITE app, presenters can easily create and deliver engaging presentations, collaborate with team members, and share their ideas in real-time using any video conferencing platform of their choice. Vizetto is poised to disrupt the future of work and remote presentation enablement industries by helping companies to transform their remote meeting experiences, improve engagement and get better results from remote sales pitches to remote training sessions.
About Backers Securities Inc.
Backers Securities Inc. thanks to recent regulatory shifts and major technology advances… is a Funding Portal registered in the category of Start-Up Crowdfunding Portal - Exemption in Ontario and BC that enables private companies in Ontario and BC through our Regulated Funding Portal to Issue their very own Branded Security Tokens and to raise up to $1.5M by selling shares in their company to everyday retail investors for as little as a $100 investment.
