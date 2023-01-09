Senate Bill 121 Printer's Number 0011
PENNSYLVANIA, January 9 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for restrictions on appropriations; and making a repeal.
