Real Street Performance Announces Chris Crone as Chief Executive Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Street Performance, a leading global distributor of performance racing industry parts, today announced that Chris Crone has been promoted and named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Crone’s new position with Real Street Performance commenced at the start of the year.
Crone has more than 3 decades of professional senior management experience, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Real Street for nearly 5 years. Prior to that, Crone spent 25 years with Outback Steakhouse where he operated one of Outback Steakhouse's busiest restaurants in the nation, and mastered multi-unit management skills.
“Chris is the right leader for Real Street Performance,” said Devin Pearce, Real Street Performance’s Managing Partner. “His extensive background in management and business development will help Real Street Performance continue to strengthen its business, expand sales, and increase profitability.”
“I am excited to take the helm of a company I watched grow from inception, provide consultation to over the years, and eventually accept the position of Chief Operating Officer nearly 5 years ago. My experience in hospitality solidified my beliefs in exceptional customer service, and Real Street Performance embodies the same high level of attention to detail, personalized interactions, and expert level service that builds massive brand loyalty. We put our people in a position to succeed, provide the tools necessary for growth and development, and celebrate their achievements. I am proud to have this opportunity and look forward to what our team accomplishes in the future!”
Crone has played a critical role from day one as the connection between teams and leadership, while managing multiple departments and handling internal affairs. As CEO, he will be responsible for overseeing the business operations of the entire company, determining and implementing short and long-term company strategies, guiding the company's overall direction and profitability, and handling public relations.
About Real Street Performance:
Real Street Performance is a leading distributor of performance racing industry parts, that racers and retailers around the world count on when they need the right parts in a fast and reliable manor. The company is known for its attention to impeccable customer experience through communication, transparency, and honesty.
