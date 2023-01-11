VelocitySBA helps Moovers Chicago expand to second location in 2023, closing in just three weeks
VelocitySBA has swiftly closed a $1.7MM CRE transaction with Moovers Chicago, a Chicago-based moving company, helping them expand into their second location.
VelocitySBA, a nationwide SBA lender, is proud to share that it has swiftly closed a $1.7MM Commercial Real Estate transaction with Moovers Chicago, a Chicago-based moving company, helping them expand into their second location and kick off 2023 on a high note.
— Cezar Iordan
Brokers Stevan Arandjelovic and Frank Melchert of Cawley Chicago partnered with VelocitySBA to help borrower Cezar Iordan purchase his second location after Cezar had spent two years searching for a property. Cezar needed to get the deal done before year end, and VelocitySBA was able to very quickly mobilize a team to understand their needs, expedite the underwriting process, and secure their funding. VelocitySBA took the deal from application to close in just 21 days, underscoring its ability to cut through red tape and quickly provide small business borrowers with the capital they need to be successful.
Moovers Chicago owner Cezar Iordan was very grateful to the team at VelocitySBA for their efforts. "What you were able to do for myself, my family and Moovers is hard to quantify or describe in words,” says Cezar. “Thank you for delivering on your word, it's hard to come by these days. I will definitely work with you and VelocitySBA in the future."
Cezar Iordan came to the U.S. from Romania when he was 20 years old. He didn't know anyone, didn't speak English, and had only $100 in his pocket. But he was determined to succeed. Now almost 20 years later, Iordan runs a successful moving business in Chicago with two locations and plans for further expansion.
"We understand how mission critical it was for Mr. Iordan to acquire the property for his business expansion," says VelocitySBA President Charles Rho. "We are very pleased that we were able to close the transaction by year end as the borrower had requested."
“I have worked in lending for over 30-years and it is refreshing to work for a lender that can execute deals quickly,” says Rich Fabian, Business Relationship Manager at VelocitySBA. “At the end of the day, our customer’s needs are important and I am excited to be part of a team that can come up with solutions and quickly execute and deliver on those solutions.”
About Moovers Chicago
Moovers Chicago Inc. is a family-owned and operated, professional moving company based in Chicago that offers residential, commercial moving and storage services throughout Illinois. Moovers Chicago is a member of Illinois Movers’ and Warehousemen’s Association, and is accredited by Better Business Bureau with the highest rating of A+. For more information, please visit: www.mooverschicago.com.
About Cawley Chicago
Cawley Chicago was founded in 1998 by Daniel Cawley with the mission to provide unparalleled service to the small/mid-sized companies that were being overlooked by the larger firms. Their internally owned group of dedicated commercial real estate professionals are committed to servicing all clients with unsurpassed experience and the highest level of personal service based on the same principals the company was originally founded on. For more information, please visit: www.cawleychicago.com.
About VelocitySBA
VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today’s business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.
