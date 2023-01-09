Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (LI) Investigation

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") LI. Investors who purchased Li Auto securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/li.

The investigation concerns whether Li Auto has violated federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2022, Li Auto announced third-quarter operating results. Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.5%, while earnings per share also missed analyst estimates by 40%. Gross margin was 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021. On this news, Li Auto's American Depositary Share ("ADR") price fell $2.98 per ADR, or 12.37%, to close at $21.12 per ADR on December 9, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedLi Auto shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/li. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

