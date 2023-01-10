Submit Release
Custom prefab homes - a contradiction in terms?

One of our homes near Philadelphia

Double height spaces are client favorites

Not what people associate with prefab construction

Shedding light on common misconceptions in the prefab homebuilding world

Another huge advantage of the evoDOMUS approach is an early budget control”
— Michelle Kolbe
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people hear “prefab homes” they usually associate standardized construction of units that have been predesigned and don’t leave much room for individual choices. Cleveland based firm evoDOMUS (latin: evolution of the home) gives the idea of prefabrication a whole new dimension. Passionate designers at heart, they take pride in creating each of their homes based on the individual client’s needs and wishes. No two homes are alike, they all start from a hand sketch and are developed into a completely custom solution.

This is a very unique approach and is possible due to proven construction details used in all of their homes. Based on high standards, the specifications and construction methods are flexible enough to embrace new design ideas whenever they occur.

The individual designs adhere to certain guidelines applied to each project, allowing them to break the home into modules (picture large building blocks) which can be manufactured off-site and transported to the construction site to be assembled in as quickly as one day.

evoDOMUS builds room cells (modules) in the controlled environment of a factory, rather than outdoors, where the materials are exposed to the weather for months. This provides many advantages, such as better quality control and predictability – the same people build every house – and a faster construction time. Even though the involvement of a local contractor is required, the total construction time, compared to a conventionally built home, can be cut in half. This is a huge advantage when, for example, a construction loan comes into play, or the location of the project limits the feasible construction period, such as seasonal restrictions.

Another huge advantage of the evoDOMUS approach is an early budget control. As soon as they have wrapped up the home design with the client they also provide a detailed cost estimate for the entire home.

This custom approach makes working with evoDOMUS just like working with an architect and a builder, only faster and with much higher predictability.

Alexander Kolbe
evoDOMUS LLC
+1 (216) 772-2603
ak@evodomus.com
Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


