Busybee Teachers Continues to Tackle The Substitute Teacher Shortage

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busybee Teachers is expanding its services to now include Osceola and Orange counties for the 2023-2024 school year. Busybee Teachers will need hundreds of substitute teachers to help fill in gaps.

Busybee Teachers is excited to announce its expansion throughout Central Florida, a region historically impacted by a shortage of substitute teachers and exasperated by those who chose to leave the sector altogether, as a result of Covid-19. Busybee Teachers will be partnering with schools and districts who are struggling to keep classrooms filled with quality substitute teachers. Counties included are: Hillsborough, Polk, Osceola, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco.

Schools in the expansion region will have the option to utilize Busybee Teachers to replace or supplement its current pool of substitute teachers. Busybee Teachers looks to continue adding new school partners for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

With teacher absences on the rise, Busybee Teachers encourages schools to be proactive in finding a solution to ensure education continues in classrooms across Florida. “Enrolling your school with Busybee Teachers is a step in the right direction.” -Ms. Young, Education Specialist at Busybee Teachers

School Partners are encouraged to enroll at: https://www.busybeeteachers.com/request-a-substitute-teacher


About
Busybee Teachers is a private substitute teaching pool that provides last-minute substitute teachers to K-12 schools in Florida. Visit us online at www.busybeeteachers.com

