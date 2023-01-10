JazzJune CEO Featured on WCCO TV for Creating World’s First Online Course Entirely Using Artificial Intelligence

Alex Londo is interviewed by reporter Derek James about AI and its influence on education.

Twin Cities news channel covers EdTech startup on their pursuit for better online learning.

harnessing this tool now keeps us out in front of it.”
— Alex Londo, CEO & Founder
BLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO & Founder of JazzJune, a free platform with tools to create and share learning content, has been featured on WCCO News in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area for developing the world’s first course entirely using Artificial Intelligence.

“Being featured in my hometown is an honor, and I’m so excited to share the possibilities of AI in education,” said Alex Londo, CEO & Founder of JazzJune. “I think there is a lot of fear and apprehension about how much AI is going to shape the world. But harnessing this tool now keeps us out in front of it,” Londo continued.

Alex was contacted on New Years Day by reporter Derek James with WCCO TV after JazzJune announced December, 15, 2022 that he was the first person to create and publish an online course entirely using Artificial Intelligence. “I was surprised to be contacted on a holiday about doing the feature, but I could tell the reporter was eager to cover the story, so we moved quickly,” said Londo. “Not even a week later and the piece is on air, I think that’s pretty exciting!”

The segment is available now on WCCO’s website.

If you would like to contact Alex Londo as a follow-up to this story, please reach out to press@jazzjune.com

About JazzJune
JazzJune is a free social learning platform that provides digital tools to help easily create and share learning content such as courses, groups and more. JazzJune was founded by a team with 30 years of combined experience in eLearning design and communications who were frustrated with expensive and complicated learning management systems. They believed they could develop an easier and more effective way to create and share learning content.

Alexander Londo
JazzJune, Inc.
+1 914-222-1205
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

JazzJune CEO Featured on WCCO TV for Creating World’s First Online Course Entirely Using Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alexander Londo
JazzJune, Inc.
+1 914-222-1205
Company/Organization
JazzJune, Inc.
8400 Normandale Lake Blvd. Ste 920
Bloomington, Minnesota, 55437
United States
+1 914-222-1205
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

JazzJune is a free social learning platform that provides digital tools to help easily create and share learning content such as courses, groups and more. JazzJune was founded by a team with 30 years of combined experience in eLearning design and communications who were frustrated with expensive and complicated learning management systems. They believed they could develop an easier and more effective way to create and share learning content. JazzJune believes some of the world's most challenging problems can be solved by giving everyone fair and equitable access to learning opportunities and resources. By providing choice, clarity and guidance, learners can make better decisions about their education. Create your free account today, visit JazzJune.com

visit JazzJune.com

More From This Author
JazzJune CEO Featured on WCCO TV for Creating World’s First Online Course Entirely Using Artificial Intelligence
World’s First Online Course Created Entirely Using Artificial Intelligence is Now Available
JazzJune Selected for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
View All Stories From This Author