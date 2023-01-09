MACAU, January 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for September - November 2022 decreased by 0.2% over the previous period (August - October 2022), at 249.8. The index for Taipa & Coloane (248.1) fell by 1.2% while that for the Macao Peninsula (250.2) stayed flat over the previous period.

The index for existing residential units (267.5) went down by 0.1% from the previous period; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (297.9) dipped by 0.8%, while the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.8) held steady. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 1.8%, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (287.0) dropped by 2.8%.

The index for residential units with a usable floor area with less than 50 square metres reduced by 1.7% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 1.5%.

In comparison with September - November 2021, the overall residential property price index fell by 6.3%, with the indices for Taipa & Coloane and the Macao Peninsula dropping by 7.4% and 6.1% respectively.