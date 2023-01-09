Department of the Navy CIO Announces Campaign Plan to Further Information Security

The ISV, published in February 2020, remains the foundation for the DON’s efforts to modernize, innovate and defend its information technology (IT). The campaign plan identifies six focus areas for FY 23 that are critical to maintaining momentum in achieving ISV objectives.

Optimize the DON IE for Cloud

The DON plans to optimize the Information Environment (IE) for cloud by modernizing application and data hosting environments and diversifying transport, including with Proliferated Low Earth Orbit satellites. When optimizing, the DON will target the challenging use cases of Multi-Level Security and bandwidth restricted environments, as well as garrison and expeditionary OCONUS shore locations.

Adopt Enterprise Services

IT Enterprise Services, which enable the DON to “create once, use often,” will enable consumers to achieve mission objectives faster, better, cheaper and more securely. The DON will enable a thriving marketplace for these reusable services by reinforcing standards and best practices for IT service management, and promoting mature enterprise solutions that satisfy common needs.

Implement Zero Trust

The DON will continue its shift from traditional network boundary protection to Zero Trust, which requires all access to data and computing resources to be fully authorized, authenticated, encrypted and monitored.

Use Data to Fuel Force Readiness

Making data consumable and useable for decision-making increases readiness and improves performance. During FY 23, the DON will pursue several data initiatives, including one to establish and execute the process for authoritatively defining mission-critical authoritative data sources, which will set the stage for operationalizing and sharing data at scale.

Cyber Ready

The DON will continue moving from its current compliance-based cybersecurity approach to one where the right to operate is earned and managed every day. Teams organized around the Cyber Ready lines of effort will develop solutions, select tools, and produce methodologies, policy, guidance and concepts of operation for instituting this new approach. The DON will also conduct pilots to validate the Cyber Ready process and demonstrate innovative methods for accelerating the deployment of secure capabilities.

Cattle Drive

Cattle Drive accelerates the modernization and transformation of the DON’s IT capabilities by ensuring decisions are made to sunset or rationalize unneeded, obsolete, unproductive, insecure and un-auditable IT applications. During FY 23, the DON will continue eliminating or realigning resources, decertifying systems, and removing targeted systems and applications from the network though this data driven process that provides better visibility into its IT portfolios, allowing for smarter investments that drive modernization.

“This is a team sport,” Weis said. “Cooperation continues to be the key to execution. Successful execution of the FY 23 campaign plan requires active involvement from champions across the DON.”