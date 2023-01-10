LV Network is set to be one of the most prominent and premier Family-Friendly Faith Based Networks
LV Network, the premier family-friendly faith-based network with 7 channelsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LV Network, the premier family-friendly faith-based network with seven channels, is now available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Cross TV, and TuneIn. After 3+ years in business, LV Network is now available via TuneIn in luxury car models such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Lexus, Tesla, Jaguar, and Land Rover.
LV Network’s founders Tonya Elaine Gipson Miller - CEO/President along with Troy Welcome Miller Jr. - President of Domestic and Global Expansion have been dedicated to creating a positive impact on the world through a variety of content that encompasses faith-based values for its viewers.
“We are excited to share our network with the world that provides a platform for all cultures to come together and unite under one common purpose of spreading love and knowledge throughout the world," said Tonya Elaine Gipson Miller - CEO/President. “Our mission is to create meaningful conversations through stories that connect with our global audience in a way that transcends any language barrier." You can find programming that appeals to people everywhere, women and men of all ages with a variety of interests.
Since its launch in 2019, LV Network has been devoted to inspiring people around the world with its lineup of inspirational content designed for everyone from children to adults. The network offers an array of content while continuing to grow and expand.
With this TuneIn launch into luxury car models comes an even more powerful connection between viewers around the globe who are inspired by LV Networks' commitment to helping people engage in meaningful conversations about life’s most important topics like faith and family values.
