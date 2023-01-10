e:fs TechHub and Nuspire Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes e:fs TechHub and Nuspire as new members.
Nuspire is the leading managed security services provider to the automotive and dealer communities, and e:fs TechHub is a strategic innovation firm focused on advancing new mobility. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“The Auto-ISAC seeks leaders in global innovation to share their knowledge and experience, and we welcome these new members. Nuspire delivers a software enabled operations platform that provides real-time analytic and actionable intelligence in one view, while e:fs TechHub has deep expertise in assisted and highly automated driving,” said Josh Davis, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Toyota North America. “These innovators will advance our discussions within our membership of 76 suppliers and automakers. And our membership keeps growing.”
“Within the automotive industry, everyone needs to collaborate on cybersecurity to be able to counter attackers in the networked world. This community plays a vital role toward the engineering and developing of secure connected vehicles and we are pleased to be part of it,“ said Sebastian Mauthofer, Chief Product Security Officer (CPSO), e:fs TechHub. “Together with top-class experts and pioneers, we strive to make a contribution to the industry. “
“Nuspire has spent 20-plus years helping automotive manufacturers, suppliers and dealers improve their security programs with best-in-class cybersecurity services. We work to make sure our clients understand the most critical and relevant threats to their business, how to protect themselves and ways to safeguard their organizations from future attacks,” said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. “We’re honored to join Auto-ISAC to share our industry knowledge, intelligence and expertise to strengthen cybersecurity best practices within the auto industry.”
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
In the past year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build the resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About e:fs TechHub GmbH
e:fs TechHub GmbH builds great technologies for a positive future and acts as a strategic development partner and innovative technology provider with a focus on the topics of automated driving, driver assistance systems and chassis. Our unique selling point is the competence for the chain of effects from sensors to actuators. In addition to the automotive industry, we also supply other high-tech sectors such as the space industry. We currently employ over 700 people at our three locations including Gaimersheim, Wolfsburg and Erlangen. For more information, visit www.efs-techhub.com and follow us at LinkedIn @e:fs TechHub GmbH.
About Nuspire
Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best in breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing, always-on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire will help CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provide intelligence-driven recommendations, solve for alert fatigue, and help their clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and three 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond, and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of enterprises from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow us at LinkedIn @Nuspire.
