Public Hearing to Discuss Federal Disaster Funding to Help Counties Rebuild and Recover from Hurricane Ida Scheduled for January 12

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today announced an additional public hearing will be held Thursday, January 12, in Norristown, Montgomery County, with State Senator Amanda Cappelletti to discuss federal disaster funding to help residents rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ida.

“I encourage any residents or businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021 to attend this important hearing,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “It will provide an opportunity for individuals to fully review the Action Plan that DCED will be submitting to the federal government and also provide opportunities for public comment.”

Following disaster declarations by Governor Tom Wolf and President Joe Biden due to the effects of Hurricane Ida in 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated a total of $25.1 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to DCED to assist in rebuilding and recovering from the damage. HUD has mandated that at least $18,521,600 of the CDBG-DR funds must be spent in Delaware and Montgomery counties, which have been identified as the most impacted and distressed areas. Bedford, Bucks, Chester, and York counties are also eligible for funding.

DCED is required to submit an Action Plan to HUD detailing how these funds are to be used. The plan must include the criteria for eligibility, and how the use of the funds will address long-term recovery and restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation in the most impacted and distressed areas.

To access the plan and learn more about the CDBG-DR funds, visit the DCED website.

Public Hearing Details

The public hearing will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, 2 West Lafayette Street, Norristown, PA 19401.

Persons with a disability or Limited English Proficiency who wish to participate in the public hearing should contact David Grey at dgrey@pa.gov, 717-214-5341 or TDD at 717-346-0308

Individuals who are unable to attend in person can join the meeting virtually.

DCED is also seeking public comment through a comment form on their website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #