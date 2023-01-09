Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,179 in the last 365 days.

Minsud Grants Stock Options

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,450,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. The options are exercisable at price of $0.30 per share, expire on January 9, 2028 and will be subject to the following vesting terms: one-quarter (1/4) shall vest on January 9, 2023, one-quarter shall vest (1/4) on June 9, 2023, one-quarter (1/4) shall vest on January 9, 2024, and the balance shall vest on June 9, 2024. As of the date hereof, a total of 16,389,069 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and, after this new grant 7,326,000 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early-stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c5065.html

You just read:

Minsud Grants Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.