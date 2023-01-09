Maths Tutoring and how it teaches problem-solving, according to industry leader GEA

Global Education Academy (GEA) is not an average tutoring Company in Sydney. As a research-based learning centre, GEA converges research and teaching methods. The school seeks to make a difference by changing the way children are taught to understand, think and learn.

Maths teaches problem-solving. However, not a lot of people know that there are also advantages for the brain. According to global leader Global Education Academy (GEA), Maths enhance analytical abilities, requiring abstract thinking.

Learning Maths can change and improve the wiring in the brain, forming connections and developing neural pathways. This all sounds too good to be true, but this is why it is important to start early (Year 1 and Kindergarten) when it comes to Maths skills.

"For students, learning early means more confidence early on, which in turn keeps them happy. A happy student is more motivated to learn. This is where Global Education Academy comes into the picture. Maths Tutoring provides that extra support to students who need it," GEA said.

Tutoring Maths not only gives students the confidence to understand and solve complex problems but also helps to develop logical thinking skills that can be applied in a variety of situations.

By breaking down problems into smaller steps, tutors can help students to see the underlying patterns and relationships. If kids do well in Maths, it can open doors further down the track and give them confidence and encourage them to pursue further learning opportunities.

How Can GEA Help With Numeracy?

Putting theory into practice is Dr Majeda Awawdeh, who has over 25+ years of experience teaching Maths and English in high schools and can be credited with managing and writing assessments for both primary and secondary schools, including the ICAS at UNSW and the GAT.

GEA staff are veteran teachers of the industry and have all been trained on the Five-C methodology. Following this methodology, students' confidence is boosted, their engagement is lifted, and their passion for learning is ignited. Operating out of two locations in Sydney (Kogarah and Turramurra), GEA also offers specialised tutoring for the Selective School Test, Scholarship Placement test and Opportunity Class (OC) Placement test.

Confidence forms part of the Five-C methodology based on Cognitive Load Theory and its unique problem UPSL Strategy.

- Clarity - Clarity is power. Empowering parents with the transparency and clarity, they deserve regarding their child's performance and potential.

- Cognisance - focus conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills (UPSL)

- Confidence - Humbly deliver confidence through every touchpoint and interaction across business, education and community.

- Connection - Delivering a first-class learning experience connecting education experts, skilled teachers, parents and students in a learning community.

- Cultivation - Where everything comes together. Parents have clarity, and students are confident, engaged and empowered with a solid foundation across core subjects.

The UPSL Strategy

Delivered by highly qualified teachers, education experts, academic researchers and leader deliver, the UPSL™ strategy has been developed by Dr Majeda Awawdeh.

Based on research, UPSL used the principles of Cognitive Load Theory to simplify the steps involved in solving problems. To help students better perform and grasp the concept effectively, Majeda has simplified the following steps to approach problems: Understand it; Plan it; Solve it; Learn it.

Clarity Is Power - Benchmark assessments.

Parents seek clarity, and the Global Education Academy fully understands this struggle. When it comes to a child's performance, it can very rarely be summarised in a school report. Moreover, there can also be a mismatch between their ability and what is shown. This can be frustrating not only for the parent but also for the student.

GEA has developed custom assessments in order to paint a better picture of children's trajectory and growth. Its team of experts conducts different types of assessments, including diagnostic, formative, summative and benchmark assessments.

The purpose of assessments is to uncover the areas of proficiency and measure any misconceptions; highlight the reasons behind any deficits; review the untapped potential of a student, and measure where the child is at.

As part of a learning community, the GEA assessor discusses the assessment with parents and answers all their concerns and questions. The assessment also shows where the student stands in terms of their ability to join the program as is or whether an intervention plan is needed.

Parents who want to learn more about GEA may visit https://globaleducationacademy.com.au/. They can contact the team today for a comprehensive discussion about their children's future.

Media Contact

Global Education Academy

Media Relations

1300 001 432

1 / 53-55 Montgomery St

Kogarah

NSW 2217

Australia