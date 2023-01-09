Rapid Radon Relief Keeps Colorado Radon-Free with Premium Radon Mitigation Testing and Detection Services

Rapid Radon Relief is a Denver-based company specializing in radon testing and radon detection. The firm offers advanced radon mitigation systems designed to keep radon levels below EPA-prescribed guidelines.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas commonly found in basements and crawlspaces in numerous homes across the globe. It is potentially cancerous, and as imparted by Colorado’s Department of Public Health & Environment, high radon levels have been found in all 50 states and all parts of Colorado. It is estimated that approximately half of Colorado homes have radon levels higher than EPA recommends (4 picocuries per liter).

Rapid Radon Relief is an NRPP-certified radon specialist, founded to help Colorado homeowners and business owners with dependable radon testing and detection services.

As imparted by Rapid Radon Relief’s spokesperson, this firm is leveraging materials of unparalleled quality, years of experience, and a staff comprised of professionally trained experts to deliver the best possible service to each client, stating the following:

“Rapid Radon Relief’s mitigation systems use top-of-the-line parts and fans. Combined with our professional installations and industry-leading warranties, your new system is armed to protect your home against radon for years to come. While mitigation systems are an essential part of your overall protection against radon, your system needs to be installed by a professional radon contractor,” the company’s spokesperson said.

The firm offers a broad range of different types of radon mitigation systems, each designed to reduce and maintain radon levels below 4 pCi/L. All systems created by Rapid Radon Relief are created to withstand years of use.

Aside from premium quality radon mitigation systems, Rapid Radon Relief also offers specialized continuous monitor radon testing services. As stated by RPR’s spokesperson, this service was designed to take hourly readings in the client’s home, stating:

“We bring our continuous monitor testing unit to your home and set it up. We leave it for 48 hours and then come back and pick it up. During those 48 hours, the monitor will take a reading of your radon levels every hour. Once the testing is complete, we will generate a report that averages all 48 readings and give you your radon level,” the company’s spokesperson said.

Harnessing the power of cutting-edge radon testing equipment and leveraging ten years in the radon mitigation industry, Rapid Radon Relief quickly established itself as the premier provider of radon mitigation and inspection services in the greater Colorado area.

Due to its extremely hazardous and inconspicuous nature, radon is one of the most lethal dangers Coloradans face daily. To ensure businesses and homeowners in the area are safe from radon and similar dangerous gases, Rapid Radon Relief offers its services with integrity and predictable, consistent results.

