RSIPF investigates the suspicious death in Malaita Province

Police investigators at Auki Police Station in Malaita Province are investigating the suspicious death of a 26-year-old male person found lying along Sasafa riverbank in North Malaita on 7 January 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Superintendent Leslie Kili says, “An initial report states that the deceased was found by villagers residing near the river bank after he went missing from his home village on 1 January 2023.”

“Two suspects are currently under police custody for questioning as investigation continues,” PPC Kili adds.

“I appeal to the relatives of the deceased to refrain from taking possible retaliation and allow police to continue with their investigation. Members of the communities around the area of incident who may have any information in relation to the sad incident to come forward and assist police with investigation.”

