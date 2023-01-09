Police arrest 34 suspects for Gambling in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and members of Solomon’s International Assistance Force (SIAF) have arrested 34 suspects during the operation “STOPEM GAMBLING” last week.

Suspects who have been arrested for gambling known as pass were arrested from Rove Market, White river and Lord Howe Settlement. Among the 34 suspects, 10 were females.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “Gambling known as play pass has become a great concern for community leaders as it has become popular within Honiara. Locations used for gambling are also becoming place for antisocial behaviours.”

“The 34 suspects were arrested and charged with Gaming in a Public Place contrary to section 4 (1) of the Gaming and Lotteries Act, Cap 139,” PPC Laekalia adds.

“The suspects were bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2023.”

“I want to appeal to all community leaders and the Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) to assist police in reporting any crowd gathering concerning the gambling activity as operation STOPEM GAMBLING continues,” Says PPC Laekalia.

End//