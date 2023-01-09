Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,106 in the last 365 days.

Police arrest 34 suspects for Gambling in Honiara

Police arrest 34 suspects for Gambling in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and members of Solomon’s International Assistance Force (SIAF) have arrested 34 suspects during the operation “STOPEM GAMBLING” last week.

Suspects who have been arrested for gambling known as pass were arrested from Rove Market, White river and Lord Howe Settlement. Among the 34 suspects, 10 were females.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent Chris Laekalia says, “Gambling known as play pass has become a great concern for community leaders as it has become popular within Honiara. Locations used for gambling are also becoming place for antisocial behaviours.”

“The 34 suspects were arrested and charged with Gaming in a Public Place contrary to section 4 (1) of the Gaming and Lotteries Act, Cap 139,” PPC Laekalia adds.

“The suspects were bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2023.”

“I want to appeal to all community leaders and the Crime Prevention Committees (CPC) to assist police in reporting any crowd gathering concerning the gambling activity as operation STOPEM GAMBLING continues,” Says PPC Laekalia.

End//

You just read:

Police arrest 34 suspects for Gambling in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.