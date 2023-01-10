ZMC Hotels, LLC Announces the Opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs I-25 Central
ZMC Hotels, LLC, (ZMC) today announced the opening of the newly built Home2 Suites by Hilton™ Colorado Springs I-25 Central. The 90 room, all-suite extended-stay hotel features impressive extras and customizable guest room design. Located off Interstate 25, the hotel is minutes from the University of Colorado, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, US Olympic-Paralympic Training Center, as well as six military installations. The hotel, owned by Zenith Asset Company, LLC, was built by ZMC who was selected to manage the property based on their excellent reputation and experience in providing superior operations and guest service.
"The Home2 Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs I-25 Central is perfectly positioned to capture both leisure and business guests due to its convenient location,” said John Henry, Chief Operating Officer for ZMC. "This is our first hotel in Colorado, and we are thrilled with ZMC’s continued growth. In the past year we have added six hotels with 927 guest rooms to our management portfolio with more in the pipeline,” added Henry.
ZMC Hotels, LLC, based in Walnut Creek, CA, develops, owns, and operates 46 hotels across 16 states. The company’s current portfolio encompasses Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, Best Western, Choice, Radisson and Wyndham brands in select service, limited service and extended stay categories, plus independent hotels, in the US. Learn more about ZMC Hotels at ZMC Hotels or visit us on Facebook.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs I-25 Central is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in Hilton’s history, is an upper mid-scale, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for value-conscious guests and their pets. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Experience a positive stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton by booking at home2suites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/home2suites and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information or to make reservations, please visit Home2 Suites Colorado Springs I-25 Central or call 719-421-7555.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com.
