TWRA Requesting Public Input for Hunting Season Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2022-23 hunting seasons’ regulations. The state’s hunting seasons will be set this spring by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period will be open through Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed here.  Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. 

