Read more about Louisiana Veterans Home Open House

Join us for an Open House at the Louisiana Veterans Home! Come visit with our staff and veterans on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 2-6 p.m.

Did you know that there is NO monthly fee for veterans with a service-connection between 70-100%? AND did you know that veterans’ spouses and Gold Star parents are eligible for admission with a monthly fee of $4,500?

For more information about the Open House, or the home, call 225.634.5265.

Louisiana Veterans Home Open House
Thursday, Jan. 26
2-6 p.m.
4739 Highway 10, Jackson, La.
FMI 225.634.5265

