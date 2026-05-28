Louisiana Veterans Cemeteries Continue Streak of National Operational Excellence Recognition

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) announced today that two of its state veterans cemeteries have earned the National Cemetery Administration’s (NCA) Compliance Review Program Operational Excellence Award — one of the most distinguished recognitions in national cemetery management. The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville and the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville will each receive the award in separate ceremonies presented by James Earp, Director of Veterans Administration Grant Programs.

The Operational Excellence Award is not routinely presented; it is reserved for cemetery programs that demonstrate an exceptional and sustained commitment to honoring veterans with the highest standards of dignity, accuracy, and care. Louisiana’s state veterans cemeteries have built a remarkable record with this honor. The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery earned the award in 2024, and the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is now receiving it for the third time under Director Tim Johnson’s leadership. Having two cemeteries recognized simultaneously further demonstrates that Louisiana’s commitment to honoring those who have served is not a one-time achievement — it is a standard.

The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at 3348 University Pkwy, Leesville, Louisiana 71446. Director Gary Bush, who dedicated years of service to the cemetery as Superintendent before advancing to his current role, and Superintendent Horace Condon, along with their entire staff, are being recognized for their outstanding stewardship and their dedication to every veteran in their care.

The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at 2413 Hwy 425, Rayville, Louisiana. This marks the third time the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery has earned this distinction under Director Tim Johnson’s leadership. Director Johnson and Superintendent Chris Colvin, together with their staff, have consistently set the standard for cemetery management and veteran care.

“These teams show up every single day with purpose and a commitment to doing right by our veterans and their families,” said Secretary Charlton Meginley. “Earning the Operational Excellence Award is a direct reflection of their hard work and the high standards they hold themselves to each and every day. Louisiana is fortunate to have people of this caliber serving those who served our nation.”

The public and media are invited to attend both ceremonies and join LDVA in celebrating these exceptional teams. No registration is required.

Louisiana is home to approximately 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

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Please visit https://vetaffairs.la.gov/news for the latest Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs releases, photos, and videos.