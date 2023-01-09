COINANALYST CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinAnalyst Corp. (the “Company”) today announces the appointment of Richard Paolone, Daniel Nauth, and Jeff Paolone as directors of the Company.
The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has also appointed Aaron Meckler as Chief Financial Officer to serve at the pleasure of the Board, effective immediately.
Following the appointments above, the Board consists of the following:
i. Pascal Lauria;
ii. Richard Paolone;
iii. Daniel Nauth; and
iv. Jeff Paolone
ABOUT CoinAnalyst Corp.
CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in
the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators.
The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market. The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging.
The SaaS platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Pascal Lauria
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
