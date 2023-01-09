Submit Release
Corporate Staffing Agency in Omaha Proud to Achieve 21 Years of Successful Business

LaborMax Staffing Corporate, a top Staffing Agency in Omaha, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 21 years of business.

We couldn't be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 21 years."
— Jenny Moraga
OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaborMax Staffing Corporate, a top staffing agency in Omaha, is excited to announce that it will be celebrating 21 years of successful business this year. This is a milestone that is difficult to achieve, but for the LaborMax Staffing's team in Omaha, one that deserves to be mentioned.

The industry of performing quality services is one of gratitude, acknowledgement, and valor. This is extremely important with businesses that specialize in both helping people in finding a job where they can use their skills to earn a good living, and helping clients employ only dependable, well-screened individuals, as well. For the last twenty one years, LaborMax Staffing has accomplished just that.

“This is a big milestone for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients and workers happy,” Jenny Moraga said, who is the owner of LaborMax Staffing in Omaha. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for how much love the community has shown us these last 21 years.”

For the past 21 years, the Omaha staffing company, that provides much-needed staffing and job opportunity to the public, has accomplished it all. Their hard work has been accomplished by not only the company LaborMax Staffing - Omaha but because of its team’s immense amount of experience, doing quality service for all their clientele and workers.

“We plan to reach another twenty one plus years of quality business for companies and workers all over Omaha and surrounding areas,” Jenny said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just staffing… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients and workers.”

For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Omaha, please visit labormax.net or call (402) 819-4944. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 4526 S 84th St, Omaha, NE 68127.

Jenny Moraga
LaborMax Staffing - Omaha
+1 (402) 413-8177
