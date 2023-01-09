The Lyla Nsouli Foundation Awards $100,000 in DIPG Research Funding
BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI) awarded $100,000 in support in support of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) research by The Lyla Nsouli Foundation for Children’s Brain Cancer Research. The cc-TDI team of Drs. Xiaolei Lian, Noah Berlow and Charles Keller is working to develop an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for DIPG, a universally fatal childhood brain cancer afflicting approximately 400 new patients in the United States and the United Kingdom each year. DIPG accounts for 16% of all pediatric and young adult central nervous system tumors, creating a critical need for treatment options.
The limited response of DIPG to widely used therapeutic classes necessitates the development of novel treatments. One such treatment that can be rapidly translated to the clinic is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). ADCs are a class of immunoconjugates which chemically link protein-specific antibodies with cytotoxic agents to target antigen-expressing cells with high specificity. ADCs enable specific targeting of the Interleukin-13 cell surface receptor (IL13Rα2) abundantly expressed in DIPG cells but notably absent in surrounding normal brain tissue while avoiding the life-threatening immune inflammatory responses induced by immune-modulating therapies.
Support from The Lyla Nsouli Foundation allows cc-TDI researchers to optimize a pre-clinically validated IL13Rα2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for rapid clinical translation. The Lyla Nsouli Foundation for Children’s Brain Cancer Research (www.lylansoulifoundation.org) was founded in 2012 in honor and memory of Lyla Nsouli who at the age of two was diagnosed with DIPG and given months to live. The Foundation’s main objective is to target DIPG and other underserved brain cancers through research to develop life-saving treatment options.
###
About cc-TDI: The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI, www.cc-tdi.org), is a non-profit biotech organization whose mission is to translate scientific discovery into clinical trials by understanding and providing new disease-specific treatment options for children with cancer. cc-TDI’s research team of biologists and biomedical engineers work closely to identify targets on cancer cells and provide evidence-based testing for the selection of new drugs to be used in childhood cancer phase I and phase II clinical trials.
cc-TDI Media Contact: Erika Ellis, Communications Lead (Erika@cc-tdi.org). Social media: Facebook and Twitter @cctdilab, Instagram @cctdi, LinkedIn @Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.
Erika Ellis
The limited response of DIPG to widely used therapeutic classes necessitates the development of novel treatments. One such treatment that can be rapidly translated to the clinic is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). ADCs are a class of immunoconjugates which chemically link protein-specific antibodies with cytotoxic agents to target antigen-expressing cells with high specificity. ADCs enable specific targeting of the Interleukin-13 cell surface receptor (IL13Rα2) abundantly expressed in DIPG cells but notably absent in surrounding normal brain tissue while avoiding the life-threatening immune inflammatory responses induced by immune-modulating therapies.
Support from The Lyla Nsouli Foundation allows cc-TDI researchers to optimize a pre-clinically validated IL13Rα2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for rapid clinical translation. The Lyla Nsouli Foundation for Children’s Brain Cancer Research (www.lylansoulifoundation.org) was founded in 2012 in honor and memory of Lyla Nsouli who at the age of two was diagnosed with DIPG and given months to live. The Foundation’s main objective is to target DIPG and other underserved brain cancers through research to develop life-saving treatment options.
###
About cc-TDI: The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI, www.cc-tdi.org), is a non-profit biotech organization whose mission is to translate scientific discovery into clinical trials by understanding and providing new disease-specific treatment options for children with cancer. cc-TDI’s research team of biologists and biomedical engineers work closely to identify targets on cancer cells and provide evidence-based testing for the selection of new drugs to be used in childhood cancer phase I and phase II clinical trials.
cc-TDI Media Contact: Erika Ellis, Communications Lead (Erika@cc-tdi.org). Social media: Facebook and Twitter @cctdilab, Instagram @cctdi, LinkedIn @Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.
Erika Ellis
Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute
+1 5039856016
admin@cc-tdi.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram