NoveList® Launches Core Collection en Español™

Tool Offers Libraries Collection Development Guidance in Building Spanish-language Resources

NoveList®, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), has launched Core Collection en Español™, a collection development tool that provides guidance for libraries establishing or expanding a collection for Spanish-language patrons. Core Collection en Español provides title recommendations for all ages and reading levels, allowing library staff to determine which materials to select based on community's needs.

Core Collection en Español includes original Spanish-language books and book translations, bilingual materials and support resources for English language learners. The collection development tool includes recommendations based on the extensive collection development expertise of NoveList advisors. Recommendations are broken down into levels — essential, recommended and supplemental — to help collection development staff make informed decisions on which books to include.

Core Collection en Español is a part of the full suite of NoveList Core Collections™ products, comprised of authoritative guides that help librarians build and maintain well-rounded collections of highly recommended reference, nonfiction and fiction books. The knowledgeable professionals who create these guides are librarians with years of experience in collection development and acquisition. They use a variety of reviews and book awards to curate impartial, high-quality collection recommendations, paying specific attention to the needs of the Spanish-speaking community.

NoveList Vice President Danielle Borasky says that Core Collection en Español is a continuation of the work NoveList has been doing for more than 25 years to connect books, readers and libraries. "At NoveList, we know that libraries are always changing and adjusting their collections to meet the needs of their communities, and this new product is meant to help them meet a growing need. Spanish is the second most spoken language in the US and the demand for Spanish-language resources has grown exponentially. We're delighted to offer this first-of-its-kind, unbiased and authoritative guidance for choosing high quality Spanish language books."

Starting with NoveList, a curated database of read-alike recommendations, and later growing to include catalog enrichment (NoveList® Select), library marketing and engagement (LibraryAware™) and collection development tools (Core Collections), NoveList has developed a line of products intended to help libraries support their communities and change the future, one reader at a time. Learn more about Core Collection en Español on the NoveList website.

