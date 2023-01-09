Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Stage/Runway for Fashion Dolls (MHO-172)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter loves playing with fashion dolls and I wanted to create a venue for her dolls to model their clothes," said an inventor, from Eastpointe, Mich., "so I invented the ALIECE MODELING DOLL STAGE. My design would add a fun new dimension to playing with fashion dolls."

The invention provides a modeling stage/runway accessory for fashion dolls. In doing so, it offers a space for dolls to change and model outfits. As a result, it could spark imaginative play and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children who enjoy playing with fashion dolls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

