Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll Launch Portrait Essay Contest for Students  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today launched a portrait essay contest for Massachusetts students. It’s a tradition that each new Governor and Lieutenant Governor select a portrait of a former Massachusetts Governor to hang in their offices at the State House.  

Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll are asking Massachusetts students to research and suggest a former Governor who inspires them and should be featured in their offices. The winners will be invited to the State House to meet with Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for the unveiling of their chosen portraits.  

“The State House is the people’s house, and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I want our future leaders to have a voice in the symbols and messages we choose to highlight,” said Governor Healey. “This is an exciting opportunity for Massachusetts students to learn more about our state’s history and determine for themselves what makes a great leader. We can’t wait to review the submissions.” 

“Governor Healey and I will be looking at these portraits every day while we are making important decisions that impact the lives of all Massachusetts residents,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Each time we see the portraits, we’ll be reminded of the lessons we learned from these student essays. We hope that all students will participate in this unique opportunity to shape our state’s future.” 

The contest is open to all Massachusetts students. Essays should be less than 600 words and should answer this question: Which former Massachusetts governor inspires you the most, and why should their portrait hang in the Governor or Lieutenant Governor’s office? Students should also include at least 1-2 sentences about how they researched their chosen governor. Essays are due on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:59 pm. Additional details and submission instructions can be found here

“Massachusetts has a long history of impressive governors who have left a lasting mark not only on our state but on our entire country. Students are going to learn a lot about our history and government through this contest, and maybe it will even spark the interest of a future governor,” said Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler. “We’re asking school administrators, educators, community groups and families to help us get the word out about the portrait contest to all students, including those who attend public or private school and those who are homeschooled.” 

