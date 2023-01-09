Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,107 in the last 365 days.

Safarisource Partners with Rene to Offer Travel Health Insurance

Homepage for Rene travel insurance app

Rene Safarisource app

Tour guide provider Safarisource has partnered with Rene to provide travelers with an even more seamless and secure African travel experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safarisource Makes it Easier for Adventurers to Travel Safely

Tour guide provider Safarisource has partnered with Rene to provide travelers with an even more seamless and secure African travel experience.

Health and safety concerns make many people reluctant to travel outside their home country, especially after the pandemic. Rene and Safarisource's new partnership allows tourists to schedule tours, find guides and seek medical care in one place.

This partnership is part of Safarisource's dedication to boosting Africa's tourism industry and making trips as fun and safe as possible. Travelers already count on Safarisource for attentive care and personalized tours that help them make the most out of their experience. Now, travelers can rely on Safarisource and Rene's partnership to track travel restrictions, find appropriate travel health insurance and receive medical or travel assistance.

Adventurers can access Rene through a Safarisource branded mobile app. Once Safarisource schedules the itinerary, Rene's algorithm recommends the perfect insurance policy, providing comprehensive coverage with an easy-to-use interface. As a result, clients can save precious time they would've otherwise spent searching for help in an unfamiliar area. Rene also provides real-time updates during the trip so that clients stay on top of travel advisories, alerts, and safety news.

Jessika Nillsson, the CEO of Safarisource, is excited to provide such a quality service to her travelers. "We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of Africa safely and confidently," she said. "Partnering with Rene allows us to do just that by offering our travelers the security and peace of mind they need to enjoy their trip fully."

Atilio Spaccarotella, CEO of Rene, is also looking forward to making an impact in Africa through this partnership. "We are thrilled to be working with Safarisource to bring our travel insurance services to Africa," he said.

Through this partnership, Rene and Safarisource will be offering a wide arrange of travel services, including:

Customized insurance recommendations based on each traveler's needs
Access to medical providers anywhere in the world
Push notifications for travel alerts and advisories
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates
24/7 telemedicine calls through phone and video chats
Online chat support

This enhances the Safarisource mission to connect travelers with local guides eager to share their culture, language, natural heritage and favorite landmarks. Tours may include wildlife viewing, photographic experiences, climbing and hiking, city tours, outdoor adventures, and culinary escapades. Safarisource aims to make safaris more accessible and provide tour guides with a steady income. With transparent communication, visitors know exactly where their money is going.

Interested parties can book their next adventure at www.safarisource.com

Atilio Spaccarotella
Rene Insurance Services
email us here

You just read:

Safarisource Partners with Rene to Offer Travel Health Insurance

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.