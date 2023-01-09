Safarisource Partners with Rene to Offer Travel Health Insurance

Rene Safarisource app

Tour guide provider Safarisource has partnered with Rene to provide travelers with an even more seamless and secure African travel experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safarisource Makes it Easier for Adventurers to Travel Safely

Tour guide provider Safarisource has partnered with Rene to provide travelers with an even more seamless and secure African travel experience.

Health and safety concerns make many people reluctant to travel outside their home country, especially after the pandemic. Rene and Safarisource's new partnership allows tourists to schedule tours, find guides and seek medical care in one place.

This partnership is part of Safarisource's dedication to boosting Africa's tourism industry and making trips as fun and safe as possible. Travelers already count on Safarisource for attentive care and personalized tours that help them make the most out of their experience. Now, travelers can rely on Safarisource and Rene's partnership to track travel restrictions, find appropriate travel health insurance and receive medical or travel assistance.

Adventurers can access Rene through a Safarisource branded mobile app. Once Safarisource schedules the itinerary, Rene's algorithm recommends the perfect insurance policy, providing comprehensive coverage with an easy-to-use interface. As a result, clients can save precious time they would've otherwise spent searching for help in an unfamiliar area. Rene also provides real-time updates during the trip so that clients stay on top of travel advisories, alerts, and safety news.

Jessika Nillsson, the CEO of Safarisource, is excited to provide such a quality service to her travelers. "We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of Africa safely and confidently," she said. "Partnering with Rene allows us to do just that by offering our travelers the security and peace of mind they need to enjoy their trip fully."

Atilio Spaccarotella, CEO of Rene, is also looking forward to making an impact in Africa through this partnership. "We are thrilled to be working with Safarisource to bring our travel insurance services to Africa," he said.

Through this partnership, Rene and Safarisource will be offering a wide arrange of travel services, including:

Customized insurance recommendations based on each traveler's needs

Access to medical providers anywhere in the world

Push notifications for travel alerts and advisories

Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates

24/7 telemedicine calls through phone and video chats

Online chat support

This enhances the Safarisource mission to connect travelers with local guides eager to share their culture, language, natural heritage and favorite landmarks. Tours may include wildlife viewing, photographic experiences, climbing and hiking, city tours, outdoor adventures, and culinary escapades. Safarisource aims to make safaris more accessible and provide tour guides with a steady income. With transparent communication, visitors know exactly where their money is going.

Interested parties can book their next adventure at www.safarisource.com