Georgia's Leading Health Practitioner, Dr. Monica Williams, Offers New Sound Wave Treatment for Improved Sexual Function
New Treatments for Improved Sexual Function: Cliovana for Women and Precision ED for Men, now offered by Williams’ Deep Rooted Health & Wellness Med Spa
Satisfying sexual function is a vital component for healthy relationships and for living a full life - so many people suffer.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Monica Williams is passionate about women’s and men’s health and wellness, inspiring her to introduce the latest sexual health treatments and services at her Deep Rooted Health and Wellness Med Spas in Lawrenceville. Cliovana and Precision ED are non-invasive solutions to help the millions suffering from sexual dysfunction. For women, Cliovana uses sound wave technology to boost the process of regenerating cells in the genitals, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which creates a long-term increase in women’s sexual responsiveness and intensity. This helps with painful sex and lubrication and increases orgasm frequency. It’s estimated that nearly 50% of women suffer from vaginal dryness, decreased vaginal lubrication, pain during intercourse, and trouble, or inability, to reach an orgasm. Precision ED provides men with focused acoustic sound wave technology to treat erectile dysfunction, affecting an estimated 30 million men in America. Both treatments involve a short series of out-patient painless procedures.
“Satisfying sexual function is a vital component for healthy relationships and for living a full life - so many people suffer,” says Dr. Williams, who is the Founder of Deep Rooted Health and Wellness Med Spa, a Board Certified Family Physician, and specializes in Functional Medicine and Integrative Therapy. “I help people with rejuvenation from the inside out and provide my patients with technology I believe in that can change their lives, but in the most non-invasive way possible. That’s what Cliovana and Precision ED do.”
Cliovana is a patented treatment using sound waves, which have been used to treat a wide variety of soft tissue issues for 40 years. The sound waves induce microscopic trauma in tissue, stimulating the body’s natural processes for healing. This creates neurogenesis and neovascularization - or in layman's terms, new blood vessels and nerve endings, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which increases sensitivity, all leading to greater sexual responsiveness. The results are often felt immediately and intensify over three months. These effects last a year or more and can be sustained with an annual revitalization session of two 10-minute treatments.
Precision ED delivers a Focused Acoustic Sound wave Technology so patients can achieve male enhancement or successfully treat ED/Peyronie’s Disease with an option that is non-invasive, drug-free, non-surgical, painless, and without side effects. It offers the unique capability of reaching 1000 bar. This provides greater flexibility and potency, promoting increased tissue regeneration by enhancing blood flow through improving activation of the healing cascade. As soundwaves pass through erectile tissue and clear out plaque in blood vessels, neovascularization occurs within the tissue, improving blood flow.
Book your appointment today by calling 770-847-8104 or visiting www.deeprootedhealth.org. To learn more about Cliovana and read client testimonials, visit https://www.cliovana.com. Learn more about Precision ED at PrecisionEDsolutions.com.
About Cliovana
Cliovana is an entirely non-invasive treatment that creates long-term increases in women’s sexual responsiveness and orgasm frequency and intensity. The patented protocol is specifically designed for women and uses safe and proven sound wave technology to stimulate the body's natural processes, enhancing vascularization and neurogenesis in the clitoris, the area most critical to sexual satisfaction. The treatments are fast and pain-free, with no side effects and no downtime. Find out more at https://www.cliovana.com.
