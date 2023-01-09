GROVES CAPITAL CHOOSES LENDINGPAD AS LOS OF CHOICE

Not only are they able to accommodate personal requests but they also initiate integrations with other vendors and lenders that allow us to process loans quicker, easier, and more compliantly.” — Aleyna Groves, COO and owner at Groves Capital

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a modern cloud-based loan origination system (LOS), has been selected by Groves Capital to facilitate their projected growth as their LOS of choice. LendingPad’s system compliments Groves Capital’s tech-forward approach allowing them to focus on exceptional customer support. This collaboration provides modern and innovative technology and ensures that the unique needs of borrowers are at the forefront of the collective mission. This partnership facilitates a competitive advantage by delivering a streamlined lending experience.

LendingPad was built by seasoned industry professionals and utilizes the latest technology to support their clients beyond standard experiences. In this partnership, LendingPad will support Grove’s mission to deliver a broad and increasing menu of lending options to its clients, while maintaining great service and timely delivery.

“LendingPad is experiencing dramatic growth and is excited to be working with Groves Capital. We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class technology and look forward to supporting Groves Capital in their business ventures” said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

“LendingPad has been a great asset and tool for Groves Capital and our loan officer partners as it has brought loan origination software to the 21st-century! Most other available LOS’s are cumbersome and not customizable and LendingPad is the complete opposite. Not only are they able to accommodate personal requests but they also initiate integrations with other vendors and lenders that allow us to process loans quicker, easier, and more compliantly. LendingPad is the way to go if you want a streamlined and tech-forward solution for your originations” states Aleyna Groves, COO and owner at Groves Capital.

With a live, U.S.-based support team available in five different languages, and an extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well-suited to create a seamless experience for lenders, while upholding the core mission of providing an exceptional lending experience to their customers.



About Groves Capital

More information about Groves Capital can be found on their website www.grovescapital.com.



About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.