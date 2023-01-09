UK’s First Grooming Subscription Launches in Manchester
King Street Grooming offers a new way to feel good in 2023 with The Black Card™ - offering unlimited haircuts and LED face mask sessionsMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ever-increasing popularity of subscriptions and subscription boxes, a haircut & facemask subscription will become the norm for the city of Manchester.
The big issue with most men's grooming brands is that they only offer half the package men want, King Street Grooming has placed itself in a sweet spot in the Men’s grooming space, with traditional high-quality barbers and a separate Men’s grooming floor offering LED face masks, Botox and more.
The Black Card™ is truly unlimited with no restrictions, with the added benefit of LED face mask sessions, helping combat spots, acne and wrinkles. Based in Manchester at 44 King Street, this modern barber sits in the heart of the upmarket area of the city, perfect for city centre dwellers and tourists visiting local jewellers and boutiques.
The brand launched in July 2022 and is part of Inc & Co, a business group also headquartered in Manchester whose portfolio includes other brands such as KNOMO London and incspaces.
Jack Mason, Group CEO, Inc & Co said, "Inc & Co and its brands are always forward-thinking, and this new service from King Street Grooming shows how the brand is able to enter a market and start to dominate it with innovative services. Although King Street Grooming wasn’t our typical acquisition of buying a business close to administration or liquidation this was an idea developed internally, and it gets me excited for what future concepts & brands our team can dream up."
"We have been working on the Black Card™ for a while and following the success of our pilot these past months, we are finally able to share the details of this UK first," said Gareth Dylan, Founder of King Street Grooming.
The Black Card™uniqueness and how it sets itself apart from other haircut subscriptions is the LED mask. The technology of which is used by Astronauts and the Navy SEALS. LED Light Technology (LLT) has been proven to treat a range of skin issues at the source and then leave your skin clearer, fresher and brighter.
The Black Card™ is a monthly subscription, renewing at £99 per month. No contracts and completely unlimited with no restrictions. Learn more at https://kingstreetgrooming.com/ksg-black-card/
KSG Black Card™, Infinity Cut™ & Aeon Light™ are trademarks of King Street Grooming.
About King Street Grooming
King Street Grooming is a traditional Manchester barber in the city centre split across two floors. Our premium barbers on the ground floor has an edgy Black and Red look and an exclusive feel for all your skin fades and beard trims. The first floor is dedicated to treatments, including our Aeon Light™ NASA-developed LED Mask, Botox and massages. They are quickly becoming the go-to destination for trendsetters, misfits, TV personalities, and celebrities in Manchester.
Contact Us
https://kingstreetgrooming.com/ksg-black-card/
About Inc & Co
Inc & Co is a Manchester-founded business group with brands across retail, property, digital, food & beverage and logistics. The group has teams worldwide, including the UK, Ireland, the USA, Australia, Asia and New Zealand and is headed up by Group CEO, Jack Mason. The group specialises in acquiring successful businesses, and those on the brink of administration or liquidation with the goal of turning them around, saving as many jobs as possible and building back profitability. Recent acquisitions include Baldwins Travel in 2021 and luxury furniture brand, Maker&Son in 2022.
Contact Us
https://incandco.com/contact
King Street Grooming
King Street Grooming
marketing@incandco.com