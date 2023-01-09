Submit Release
Grossman to serve as Chief Deputy Clerk of U.S. District Court

Kari M. Knudson, Clerk of Court for the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota, announced that Jill Grossman has been appointed to the position of Chief Deputy Clerk of Court, effective January 1, 2023.

The Chief Deputy is responsible for the administration and supervision of the day-to-day operations of the Office of the Clerk for the District of North Dakota.

Grossman graduated with honors from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 2010 and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2014.

After graduation, she completed a one-year clerkship with former North Dakota Court Justice Carol Ronning Kapsner and a three-year federal district court clerkship for Judge Daniel L. Hovland.

She previously served as legal counsel at the Legislative Council since 2018.

Grossman is originally from Jamestown, North Dakota, and she resides in Bismarck.

Knudson said that Grossman’s return to the federal court family and the addition of her to the court’s management structure will strengthen the services provided to the public, the bar, and the judicial officers of the district.

