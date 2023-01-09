Submit Release
Over 35 ShowCo members ready for VIV Asia 2023

Together we can achieve more

AMERSFOORT, NEDERLAND, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 35 companies from the ShowCo Association will attend VIV ASIA in March (8 – 10). The association brings together leading companies that supply key products and services to poultry producers.

In ShowCo, member companies co-operate to improve the quality of poultry trade fairs and deliver better events for both exhibitors and delegates. ShowCo members do not attend every event. They target the best poultry trade fairs which attract high-quality visitors. Also, they only attend each event bi-annually, giving them more time to work on innovations.

ShowCo members will ensure it is worth visiting their stands at VIV Asia. Visitors will come away with new ideas and new contacts to boost the performance of their poultry business.

The participating ShowCo companies at VIV ASIA can be found at www.showco.org/nextevent

Further information about ShowCo Association and the members can be found at www.showco.org.

