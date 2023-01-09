Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush will be Exhibiting at the 2023 NRF Consumer Product Showcase

NRF Big Show 2023 Super Brush/Swab-its® Leader in Foam Swab Technology Swab-its New Retail Cleaning Kits: Craft and Hobby, Cosmetic, Printer Cleaning, Household, Auto Detailing, Pet Swabs

The leader in foam swab technology will be exhibiting its wide-range of Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits

Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and while conceptually simple, they become the tools of choice for all kinds of tasks” — Misty McGinnes, General Manager of Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, , MA, US, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they were chosen to participate and exhibit at the annual NRF Consumer Product Showcase, which will offer attendees a chance to see our wide-range of Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits.

The NRF Consumer Product Showcase is part of the annual NRF 2023 Retail Big Show that takes place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on January 15-17, 2023. All attendees will be able to visit with the Super Brush team in Level 1 at Booth #61, where we will be showcasing our Swab-its Retail Cleaning Kits.

Swab-its, the retail line from Super Brush is a unique set of cleaning kits that cover a wide-range of industries. The new cleaning kits include Auto Interior Detailing, Household Utility Cleaning, Cosmetic/Face Painting, Crafts and Hobbies, Printer and Electronics, Pet Care and Sporting Goods applications.

“Swab-its brand foam swabs replace old, outdated cotton swabs,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager of Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and while conceptually simple, they become the tools of choice for all kinds of tasks.”

Super Brush provides Swab-its Retail Cleaning Kits in case quantities, custom design, and custom packaging to all retail outfits. Swab-its products offers attractive margins, repeat buys and a superior user experience.

To learn more about our Retail Cleaning Kits, visit with the Super Brush team at the NRF Product Show Case, January 15th and 16th, on Level 1 in Booth #61 of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City or contact us today at sales@superbrush.com for more information about our full product line.

####

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO certified, FDA registered.

Swab-its® is a trademarks Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Michael Lecrenski

Phone number: 1.413.543.1442

Email: media@swab-its.com

For more information on Product:

Website: https://superbrush.com/collections/retail-cleaning-kits