LIGHT Helmets Announces Key Accomplishments for 2022 and Company Positioning for Further Growth in 2023
After my experience with a competitive helmet in early 2022, the LIGHT Helmet LS2 is the helmet that I now choose. I wore the LS2 in every practice and every game last season.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIGHT Helmets, the industry leader in providing the safest helmets and headgear available in sports, announced its key accomplishments for 2022. LIGHT Helmets utilizes military grade composite materials in providing the lightest football helmets available in the market today, combining a superior safety profile with the required protection needed for today’s athletes.
— Cam Rising, University of Utah QB
LIGHT Helmets, and its scientific advisors, believe that the higher weight associated with other football helmets is associated with an increased risk of concussion and other injuries.
LIGHT Helmets announced the following 2022 accomplishments, positioning the company for further growth in 2023.
• Launched the LS2 hard shell football helmet in Q3, 2022, the only helmet that meets the new 3.5 lb weight requirement from the National Operating Committee on Safety for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE)
• Resulted a 5-Star rating (the highest) from Virginia Tech, the gold-standard rating agency safety
• Booked $2.5M in orders in the second half of 2022 for the new LS2 helmet
• Was selected by multiple collegiate athletes as their helmet of choice, including Cam Rising, University of Utah QB
• Established distribution agreements for 2023 with major distributors, including Scheel’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Play It Again Sports
• Partnered with the American Youth Football League, the world’s largest youth football organization, replacing Riddell, as the official helmet of AYF
• Raised the first $1M of an on-going fundraising effort for its Series A Preferred Financing
• Identified other growth areas for its products, including hockey, soccer and rugby
• Retained Auctus Capital Partners to manage its 2023 fundraising initiatives
“After my experience with a competitive helmet in early 2022, the LIGHT Helmet LS2 is the helmet that I now choose. I wore the LS2 in every practice and every game last season and the LS2 is the best helmet money can buy”. - Cam Rising, University of Utah QB
“LIGHT’s entire line of products transitions proven technology from the battlefield, military aviation and professional auto racing to cutting edge sports helmets and headgear. There is no better solution for the athlete”. - Drew Brees, former NFL QB
LIGHT Helmets estimates a market opportunity exceeding $800M annually and seeks to capitalize on an immediate need for $125M of new football helmets, which has been caused by supply chain disruption and other challenges for competing hard shell helmet manufacturers. LIGHT Helmets will be moving all manufacturing of its products to the United States and expects that all products will be manufactured domestically by the end of 2023.
Finally, LIGHT Helmets is in contact with the National Football League Players Association to seek ways to provide equipment that will reduce the concussion risk for NFL players.
If you are interested in this investment opportunity, accredited investors can contact Auctus Capital Partners for more information. LIGHT Helmets is also working with BridgePort and additional information is available on that site for users of that service.
For more information or to purchase LIGHT LS2 helmets, visit lighthelmets.com
LIGHT Helmets
LIGHT Helmets (Safer Sports, Inc.), Carlsbad, CA is a manufacturer of tackle football helmets and flag football and soccer headgear that have earned the highest rating of “Five Stars” by Virginia Tech. In conjunction with its advisory board of noted physicians, LIGHT developed its revolutionary products utilizing advanced materials from the battlefield, military aviation, and auto racing. LIGHT’s LS family of tackle football helmets all weigh approximately 3 pounds or less and are designed for play at all levels of football. For more information, visit lighthelmets.com
Auctus Capital Partners
Auctus Capital Partners is a leading financial services and investment banking firm focused exclusively on creating value for the lower middle market. It specializes in merger & acquisition advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. Auctus’ senior bankers have deep domain expertise across a range of industries, with the necessary foresight to navigate highly complex transactions to maximize value and achieve optimal outcomes for clients.
BridgePort Capital Services
For more information, visit bridgeportcapital.com
Mark Wright
LIGHT Helmets
+1 760-444-0791
mark@lighthelmets.com
