State Senator Jimmy Dillon Appointed to Serve on Key Senate Committees

Philadelphia, January 9, 2023 – State Senator Jimmy Dillon (D, Philadelphia) has been appointed to several key committees for the 2023-2024 legislative session.

Senator Dillon will serve on the Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee, the Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee, the Labor and Industry Committee, and the Law and Justice Committee.

In addition, he has been named the Democratic Chair of the Senate Communications and Technology Committee.

“I’m excited to begin my work serving on these committees and tackling issues that are important to my constituents and people across Pennsylvania,” Senator Dillon said.

“Northeast Philly is going to have a voice in conversations on improving access to high-speed internet, promoting business growth, protecting consumers, reforming unemployment, and supporting our police.”

Senator Dillon looks forward to collaborating with his colleagues from both sides of the aisle to address these crucial issues and ensure that the concerns of Northeast Philadelphia continue to be well represented in the State Senate.

Committee Details:

The Communications and Technology Committee oversees legislative efforts to improve access to high-speed internet in all corners of the commonwealth, ensure valuable personal information is protected and secured in state government, and consider overall state information technology efficiencies and improvement.

The Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee works closely with the Department of Community and Economic Development on issues pertaining to the state's various grant and loan programs to support business growth and development. The committee also oversees the following authorities: the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, the Commonwealth Financing Authority, the Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, and the Pennsylvania Minority Business Development Authority.

The Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee protects the health and safety of the public by handling all legislation, rules, and regulations on consumer affairs, regulated public utility services, and the 29 professional and occupational licensing boards in Pennsylvania. The panel also maintains oversight of numerous state boards, authorities, and commissions designed to uphold necessary standards of professional conduct.

The Labor and Industry Committee is responsible for considering a wide range of issues pertaining to both employers and employees, including Workers' Compensation, Unemployment Compensation, workplace safety, building codes, and workforce development. The panel also provides oversight of the state Department of Labor and Industry, as well as the Human Relations Commission, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review, and Workers' Compensation Appeal Board.

The Law and Justice Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation, regulations, and policies pertaining to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and the Pennsylvania State Police.

