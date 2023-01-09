Submit Release
ProShares Names Senior Industry Executive Annette Lege CFO

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced that Annette Lege has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer and a member of its management team.

Ms. Lege comes to ProShares after a 24-year career at Invesco, where she was most recently chief accounting officer and head of finance operations. She will report to ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir.

"Annette is a strong, hands-on leader with more than three decades of experience improving processes and optimizing performance, overseeing timely and accurate financial reporting, and developing the talents of her team," said Mr. Sapir. "I look forward to working with Annette to enhance the capabilities of our Finance organization and take ProShares to the next level."

"This is an exciting time to join an ETF industry innovator and leader like ProShares. I look forward to helping the team build a best-in-class finance operation and contributing to the future growth of the business," said Ms. Lege.

At ProShares, Ms. Lege will be focused on optimizing the value the firm receives on investment in its business and streamlining the Finance function to more effectively serve a firm that has doubled in size over the last four years to nearly $60 billion in assets under management.

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs and, along with its affiliates, now manages nearly $60 billion in assets. The company is a leader in strategies such as dividend growth, rising rates, thematics, crypto, and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

