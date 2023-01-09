Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,883 in the last 365 days.

Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 9, 2023 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences this week:

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco
Date: 11 January 2023
Presentation: 5:15 pm PST (2:15 am CET)
Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan
Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz
Date: 12 January 2023
Presentation: 12:00 pm CET
Presenter: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan
Not webcasted        

Octavian Seminar 2023, Flims
Date: 13 January 2023
Participants: Tania Micki, CFO, Tecan & Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & IR, Tecan
Not webcasted

  

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
        

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

 

Attachment


You just read:

Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.