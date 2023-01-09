In 2022, the Aurum Group enterprises paid about 162 million hryvnias in tax
The company’s losses amounted to more than 10 million hryvniasKYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the results of the war year of 2022, the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum paid taxes in the amount of nearly 162 million hryvnias, as well as provided work places for 925 employees and carries on with the operational activity on the territory under Ukraine’s control.
“Just like for many businesses of the country, this year’s been extremely difficult for us. The company has lost more than 10 million hryvnias. Nevertheless, with the direct support of a shareholder and thanks to the professional management at the enterprises, we’ve managed to pay all the taxes in full. The total amount comprises of nearly 162 million hryvnias, including almost 3 million hryvnias of the military levy, - said the CEO of the Aurum Group Andrii Zharii. – Currently, we are providing 925 work places, continue working, keep up the charity work and pay salaries to the mobilized employees.”
As it was previously reported, the Aurum industrial and investment group lost more than 40% of its business to the war, 5 enterprises of the industrial sector of the Aurum Group, located in the Luhansk region, and all the enterprises of the agricultural sector in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions are under occupation.
Aurum Group exports its products to Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
