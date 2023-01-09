Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,539 in the last 365 days.

MCAP Hires Anthony Mariniello

Mr. Mariniello joins MCAP from the StoneX (NASDAQ: SNEX) where he served as Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales.

MCAP Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCAP)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced a senior hire in its Equities division. The Company’s broker-dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, hired Anthony (“Tony”) Mariniello as Managing Director, Equities Relationship Management. He will play a key role in the expansion and growth of the Company’s relationship management and liquidity services provided to MCAP LLC’s institutional customer base. MCAP LLC continues to position itself as a leading technology partner, execution platform and customer service-driven market maker.

Mr. Mariniello joins MCAP from the StoneX (NASDAQ: SNEX) where he served as Managing Director, Institutional Equity Sales. At MCAP, Tony will focus on the expansion of MCAP’s institutional customer facing ADR and ETF markets, supporting customers’ execution and liquidity needs.

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

Investor Relations
MCAP Technologies LLC
email us here

You just read:

MCAP Hires Anthony Mariniello

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.