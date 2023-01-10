UAE's Phi Advertising goes Programmatic with Lemma

Phi Advertising takes the programmatic DOOH route with Lemma

The new partnership will focus on providing access to Phi's premium digital billboards in UAE to global advertisers via Lemma.

DUBAI, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemma, an independent Supply Side (SSP) Platform for DOOH & Phi advertising, a Naif Alrajhi Investment group company and UAE's premium high-impact network of digital billboards, have partnered to make PHI's widespread screen inventory available on Lemma's DOOH SSP for programmatic purchase.

Phi advertising will leverage Lemma's supply-side platform to make their highly trafficked roadside inventory available to global demand partners to expand their audience reach across premium locations in the UAE. With its integration with leading global DSPs and unprecedented flexibility, Lemma will make Phi's DOOH inventory available worldwide via the platform for programmatic purchase. Lemma will also aid in boosting fill rates and improving DOOH yields for Phi while infusing the screens with programmatic capabilities of real-time ad sync with weather, traffic, footfalls, and other data variables.

"For years, brands struggled to measure the effectiveness of out-of-home ads, But with Lemma programmatic DOOH solutions, we are confident to promise our clients a high precision targeting and clear-cut ROI for a broadcasted reach"- Bashar Dababneh, Head of Marcomms at Phi Advertising

Phi advertising is onboarding 50% of their screens onto the Lemma SSP, with hopes to develop a network that is entirely available programmatically. Phi's screen installations are strategically placed, easy to notice and allow brands to connect with relevant audiences through powerful insights, creativity, and innovation. "The demand for programmatic DOOH is on the rise, and to keep pace with this demand, we at Lemma are onboarding leading providers like Phi advertising to bring more prime and quality inventory to the mix." Said Sabarish Pillai, Global Programmatic VP, Lemma.

"Working with PHI advertising is exciting, and we look forward to working alongside their team as we bring in a new wave of change in the DOOH space.

Commenting on the new screen partnership, Mohammad Nayeem, sales director of EMEA, Continuum media, said, "This is just another successful beginning to our expansion in the Middle East. We are pleased to have phi screens onboarded with us. It's only a matter of time before this brings about a significant shift in outdoor advertising.". Continuum Media is Lemma's local partner, driving demand for Programmatic DOOH in the MENA region.

About Lemma

Lemma is the fastest-growing independent SSP for Digital Out of Home, envisioning the transformation of DOOH into the mainstream digital ecosystem by establishing direct connections with leading global Demand Side Platforms. Lemma has enabled multi-channel buyers and suppliers to connect and transact in DOOH without modifying their platforms or doing a custom integration. This is a massive leap forward for the OOH industry, as it increases access to supply and demand from a more comprehensive array of programmatic buyers and sellers around the globe, including APAC, AMERICAS & EMEA.

About Phi Advertising

Established in 2019 as an outdoor advertising company by Naif Alrajhi Investment group, Phi Advertising is one of the top OOH advertising solution providers in Dubai, UAE. Phi Advertising prides itself on providing a high-impact network of premium digital billboards and hoardings in addition to owning the one and only 5D Digital Screen in the region at the most strategic location across Sheikh Zayed highway, making it the preferable choice for outdoor advertising among the top local and international brands.