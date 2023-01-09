Submit Release
Dennis Lines Announces the Release of “Consider Job: An Enquiry Concerning Suffering, Disbelief and Divine Justice”

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Lines shares a story that addresses the dilemma of unjust suffering in the world from a Christian perspective through his book ‘Consider Job: An Enquiry Concerning Suffering, Disbelief and Divine Justice’. This book takes a candid look at the suffering of innocent people and offers a practical approach. The book also challenges the contention that inequality and the unfair distribution of social deprivation and pain serves as proof that God as the loving heavenly father does not exist. The book also examines the text to the book of Job, an old eastern folk hero who suffered the loss of his family, his well-being and his fortune by a God he respected. Furthermore, the book asks whether there is evidence of justice in the universe for those who behave morally or spiritually righteous.

About the Author

Dennis was an engineer, a secondary school teacher who taught religious education and finished his career as a teenage psychotherapist before retirement. He is now an author who has published three books on Brief Counselling and one on Spirituality in Counselling and Psychotherapy, and a further one on the multi dimensions of bullying behavior through respectable publishers, SAGE Publications and Jessica Kingsley Press. He studies about the Historical Jesus, the Apostle Paul and this current Book on Job. Dennis has conducted seminars and held lectures in many Biblical and Psychological Issues. The book has been promoted on three American radio stations and two television promotions. He had interviews with Kate Delaney and Logan Crawford on Spotlight TV which is now available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueFADuYl2XI). If you want to know more about the author, you may visit his website at www.daimlerpublishing.co.uk.
If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Consider-Job-Concerning-Suffering-Disbelief-ebook/dp/B09NCKFQ77/.

Why do Bad Things Happen to Good People?

