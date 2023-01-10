CodeScience Deploys Salesforce NFT Cloud Solution for Scotch & Soda
CodeScience is ready to help companies make the leap to NFT Cloud and explore Web3’s opportunities for community-based engagement.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeScience, a technology consulting firm with deep expertise in product development across the Salesforce ecosystem, designed and deployed a NFT Cloud solution for Scotch & Soda, the Dutch fashion brand based in Amsterdam.
— Gary Brandeleer
Scotch & Soda wanted to increase brand awareness and community engagement while building brand loyalty using Web3 and NFTs through its Club Soda 3.0 loyalty program. Customers who signed up for the complimentary program were able to mint one of the limited Founders NFTs — all 1,000 were claimed almost immediately. Members can use their tokens to securely access exclusive experiences, events, and offers while also participating more widely in their Web3 community.
Scotch & Soda partnered with CodeScience to create this technical solution because of CodeScience’s deep Salesforce expertise and their experience in working closely with Salesforce to build out key capabilities of NFT Cloud – currently in closed pilot.
Web3 offers endless possibilities for companies who want to engage securely and safely with their customers. CodeScience transforms these use cases into tangible, actionable solutions to turn the vision into reality with NFT Cloud.
“CodeScience is ready to help companies make the leap to NFT Cloud and explore Web3’s opportunities for community-based engagement. We’re looking forward to seeing the company’s efforts to build robust solutions on NFT Cloud to accelerate Web3 software development and support enterprises’ ongoing digital transformation,” said Gary Brandeleer, Senior Director of Product Management, Emerging Tech and Products at Salesforce.
Salesforce, NFT Cloud, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE."
About CodeScience
Founded in 2008, CodeScience is a technology consulting firm with deep expertise in product development across the Salesforce ecosystem, partnering with organizations to design and build innovative business solutions. CodeScience specializes in solving complex problems to create scalable, future-proof applications that drive transformational experiences for teams, partners, and customers. With services that include Enterprise Salesforce Solutions, AppExchange Product Development (PDO) and Scrum Teams on Demand, the company has built over 400 top-performing Salesforce solutions for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the Salesforce Ecosystem. For more information on CodeScience’s suite of services, visit codescience.com.
About Scotch & Soda
Born in Amsterdam, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique space in today’s global fashion landscape.
Collections can currently be found in 273 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in 7,000 doors in some of the world’s largest cities, including New York, London, Milan and Paris. The brand’s online operations also ship to over 70 countries. For more information, please visit: www.scotch-soda.com.
Dawn McGreevey
CodeScience
email us here