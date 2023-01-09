Submit Release
Introducing the Next Generation of Industrial Crane Remote Controls "Maks Series" with replaceable buttons

Anand Systems Engineering, a leading manufacturer of wireless remote controls for industrial equipment, is proud to announce the Maks Series Remote Control.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anand Systems Engineering, a leading manufacturer of industrial wireless remote controls for various Industrial cranes , is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the "Maks Series" industrial remote control.

"Maks Series" remote control boasts a unique feature that sets it apart from other products on the market: replaceable buttons. This means that if any buttons become damaged or malfunction, they can be easily replaced on the job site, eliminating the need to send the remote control back to the workshop for repairs.It will reduce down time by order of magnitude and increase the productivity of our customers.

"We are excited to offer this time-saving and convenient feature to our customers," says Mr. Rohit Dewani, CEO of Anand Systems Engineering. "We believe that the "Maks Series" will greatly improve the efficiency and reliability of industrial crane operations."

In addition to its replaceable buttons, the "Maks Series" remote control offers all the features and functionality that customers have come to expect from Anand Systems Engineering, including wireless operation and easy transport.

The "Maks Series" industrial remote control is now available for purchase through our website and authorized dealers. Contact us today to learn more and place your order.

Sincerely,
Rohit Dewani
Anand Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd

Rohit Dewani
Anand Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd
+91 91376 20579
info@anandcontrol.in

