Bamboos Market Size Expected to Reach USD 92.3 Billion with CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Booming construction industry and Expanding furniture industry will drive the Bamboos Market’s growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Bamboos Market size is forecast to reach US$92.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Bamboos are herbaceous or woody grass found under diverse climatic conditions, ranging from cold mountains to hot tropical regions. The demand for bamboo catapulted in a wide range of industries owing to its excellent durability and eco-friendly properties. Bamboos are implemented extensively in the construction of houses, scaffoldings, floors, roofs, bridges, roads, and many other structures. The construction sector is booming globally and this will contribute to the market’s growth in the forecast market. For instance, according to the January 2021 stats by India Brand Equity Foundation, demand for residential properties has increased owing to increased urbanization. Furthermore, bamboos are an integral part of the production of several furniture products such as chairs, tables, mat boards, plywood, among others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bamboos Market highlights the following areas -

1. The construction sector will contribute to the market’s growth in the forecast. For instance, according to the November 2021 report by Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the US Congress approved an investment amounting to $1 trillion for the up-gradation of physical infrastructures such as bridges and roads.

2. The furniture sector will contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the December 2021 data by UK’s Department for International Trade, furniture goods accounted for USD 19.96, making it the highest segment in the top five goods imported to the UK from Belarus in 2021.

3. The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest demand for bamboos in the forecast period owing to the booming construction sector in the region. For instance, according to the report by India Brand Equity Foundation, FDI received in construction (infrastructure) activities amounted to US$ 25.38 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The construction industry dominated the bamboos market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period. Owing to its flexibility and combined strength, bamboo is used massively in the construction of several structures that includes roads, bridges, floors, scaffoldings, etc. The construction industry is booming globally with increasing constructional activities and this will contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the bamboos market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for bamboos in the region is attributed to the growing construction industry. Bamboos are massively used in the construction of scaffoldings, floors, and roofs in the region’s emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

3. For instance, as per the 2021 Statistical Report by European Construction Industry Federation, in 2020, Germany witnessed a growth of 1.5% in real terms in total investment in construction. Similarly, according to the August 2021 report by Eurostat, the building construction sector in the European Union and Euro Area increased by 3.8% and 3.1% respectively in June 2021. Such a massive boost in the global construction industry will stimulate the higher implementation of bamboos in the construction of various structures which in turn will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bamboos Industry are -

1. MOSO International B.V.

2. Bamboo Australia Pty. Ltd.

3. EcoPlanet Bamboo

4. Dasso Group

5. Shanghai Tenbro



