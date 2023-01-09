Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary patient monitoring equipment global market. As per TBRC’s veterinary patient monitoring equipment market forecast, the global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

An increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment global market. North America is expected to hold the largest veterinary patient monitoring equipment market share. Major players in the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market include Smiths Group plc; Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation; DRE Veterinary; Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.; Midmark Corporation.

Trending Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Trend

In August 2020, Merck Animal Health, a US-based company specializing in veterinary products, technologies, and services, acquired IdentiGEN Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Merck offers animal monitoring for food producers, processors, and retailers who are searching for precise and comprehensive animal traceability solutions that offer full accountability as well as increased transparency, food quality, and sustainability for consumers. In combination with Merck's current identification and monitoring technology, which provides real-time, actionable data and insights to aid in, improve, or enhance animal management and health outcomes, the addition of specialized digital technology to our portfolio of medications, vaccines, and services offers comprehensive solutions to help advance animal health. IdentiGEN Ltd. is a land-based company pioneering in DNA-based analysis and diagnostics for animal health monitoring.

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

By Product: Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Other Products

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Research Centers

By Animal: Small Companion Animals, Large Companion Animals, Wild Animals, Zoo Animals, Aquatic Animals, Exotic Animals

By Geography: The global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment global market consists of sales of veterinary patient monitoring equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships).

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides veterinary patient monitoring equipment market research, insights on veterinary patient monitoring equipment market size, drivers and trends, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and veterinary patient monitoring equipment market growth across geographies. The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

