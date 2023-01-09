PVC Sheet Market Size to Boost USD 11.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing application of PVC sheets in the healthcare sector to ensure hygiene and maintenance is projected is fueling the PVC Sheet Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that PVC Sheet Market size is forecasted to reach a value of US$11.2 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the manufacturing of PVC sheets, various materials such as an elastomer, mercaptides, tetrahydrofuran, phthalates, and more are used to enhance the durability of the PVC sheets. The important benefits such as anti-aging qualities, free from cracks and bubbles, suited for a wide range of temperatures, and other advantages make them ideal for various end-use industries such as medical & healthcare, home furnishing, and more. The PVC Sheet Market is primarily driven by the growth of the building and construction industry. Moreover, the growth of the transport sector is anticipated to fuel the demand for PVC sheets. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in the projected forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PVC Sheet Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the PVC Sheet Market, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. For instance, according to Invest India, there is a total of 115 future construction projects which are under the planning phase in India, and the value of these projects is about US$11.63 million, these projects include the construction of hotels, and offices buildings, shopping complex, and more.

2. The increasing adoption of sustainable PVC is encouraging the PVC manufacturers to launch eco-friendly PVC sheets, which is driving the growth of the PVC Sheet Market.

3. However, the fluctuation in PVC raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth in the coming few years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The rigid segment held a significant share in the PVC Sheet Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The properties of rigid PVC sheet such as non-flammable, superior resistance to weathering, higher dimensional stability, and more makes them highly durable.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the PVC Sheet Market in 2021 up to 43%. Due to the rapid pace of industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region, there is a surge in the development of office buildings, residential houses, and more. The government initiatives toward residential construction, growth of the commercial sector, and more such factors are fueling the growth of the construction industry in the Asia-Pacific.

3. The building and construction segment held a significant share in the PVC Sheet Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The PVC sheets are utilized in the building and construction because PVC sheets can simulate hardwood and leather textures that meet a variety of aesthetic criteria.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the PVC Sheet Industry are -

1. 3A Composites

2. Gurit

3. Diab

4. Armacell International S.A.

5. CoreLite, Inc.



