When Marketing Meets Experience: Pickcel's Smart Digital Signage Solution for Asian Paints

Pickcel Logo Pickcel apps & widgets on the digital signage dashboard A woman interacts with a kiosk to pick color

Asian Paints and Pickcel bring forth the best user experience alongside product promotion on digital signage when screens are out of the 'human touch.'

Considering the scale and complexity of content distribution, we wanted to create a solution for Asian Paints that largely automated the process across the screen network” — Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel