At 8.3 % CAGR, Microsphere Market Size Worth USD 8.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

The use of microspheres in paints and coatings offers a range of benefits which will drive the Growth of Microsphere Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Microsphere Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$8.1 billion by 2027. Microspheres are primarily composed of various materials which include glass, polymer, chitosan, alginate, fly ash, metal, glycolic acid and other raw materials. They are primarily used in a wide range of industries including construction, healthcare, automotive, cosmetics & personal care, paints & coating and other industries. The expansion of microspheres is primarily driven by their usage in the construction industry. According to recent insights from the World Cement report, the global construction industry output increased by 5.7% in 2021. An increase in construction activities along with the growth of the paints & coating industry is expected to drive the growth of the microsphere market size in the upcoming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Microsphere Market highlights the following areas -

1. Polymer raw material held a significant share in the Microsphere Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and good chemical resistance made it stand out in comparison to other raw materials in the market.

2. Healthcare industry held the largest share in the Microsphere Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for microspheres from the healthcare sector across the world.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Microsphere Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the healthcare sector in the region.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Microsphere Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The polymer raw material held a significant Microsphere Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to a range of characteristics and benefits they offer over other types of raw materials. Polymer microsphere offers higher compressive strength, along with better sheer, stress and heat resistance in comparison to chitosan, alginate, fly ash and other types of raw materials. Hence, all of these benefits are driving its demand for use in construction, automotive and other industries.

2. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in Union Budget 2022-2023, INR 86,200.65 crore (US$11.28 billion) was allocated to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the aim of improving the country’s healthcare sectors along with its facilities, products and services. It further states that India ranked 3rd in terms of pharmaceutical production by volume in 2021.

3. The Healthcare industry held the largest Microsphere Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for microspheres from the healthcare sector across the world. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the Mexican medical device market was valued at US$16.80 billion in 2020, representing a significant increase of 10% in comparison to US$15.27 billion in 2019. It further states that the medical device industry in France was valued at US$34.9 billion in 2019.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Microsphere Industry are -

1. 3M

2. Potters Industries LLC

3. AkzoNobel N.V.

4. Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company

5. Trelleborg AB



